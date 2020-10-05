Randy Iwasaki announces retirement from position of executive director of Contra Costa Transportation Authority

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) executive director Randell H Iwasaki, known to many as Randy, has announced his intention to retire from his position. Iwasaki has held the post for 10 years and is a well-known figure across the transportation industry in the USA.

During his tenure at the Californian agency Iwasaki (left) has overseen major infrastructure improvements such as Highway 4 and the Caldecott Fourth Bore projects, while simultaneously pursuing innovative ways to improve mobility in the future. CCTA has also become a leader in advancing new technology to solve real challenges faced by residents.

Other notable achievements include establishing the nation’s largest secure, connected and automated vehicle proving grounds, securing legislation to pilot the first low-speed, multi-passenger, shared autonomous vehicles that are not equipped with a steering wheel, brake pedal, accelerator or operator on public roads in California, and more recently winning two nationally competitive grants to deploy innovative transportation technology from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).