Verra Mobility completes acquisition of Redflex

Verra Mobility has announced it has closed its acquisition to acquire Redflex Holdings Limited, a global intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and automated enforcement solutions company, first announced in January.

The companies’ combined advanced technology, international reach, financial resources, and deep subject matter expertise immediately positions Verra Mobility as a global leader in smart transportation. With an expanded product portfolio and a global customer base, Verra Mobility is well-positioned for solid international growth moving forward.

Redflex will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Verra Mobility. For existing customers, the transition will be virtually seamless. Both Verra Mobility and Redflex will continue to operate under their current names, and their associated products and branding will remain as they exist today until long-term plans are in place. As a result, customers of both companies can expect to be serviced with the same commitment and reliability they’ve come to expect.

“The acquisition will set a new benchmark for jurisdictions wanting to drive the future of smart transportation,” says David Roberts, CEO of Verra Mobility. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Redflex into the Verra Mobility family. This acquisition is at the core of our Company’s leadership strategy in the marketplace. With a broad portfolio of leading intelligent transportation solutions, Verra Mobility has now reached critical mass in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The combination also expands our ability to develop and deploy a comprehensive suite of services for any size customer in the world.”

Mark J Talbot, who served as Redflex Group CEO, will join Verra Mobility’s executive leadership team as executive vice president to head the Company’s Government Solutions business segment. With headquarters in the United States and Australia, Redflex has operated a broad portfolio of smart motorways and urban mobility solutions and services worldwide. The acquisition will position Verra Mobility to grow in the broader intelligent transportation marketplace while delivering on existing promises and forging a path for new, innovative solutions in the future.