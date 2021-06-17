Irish Citylink partners with Moovit to improve customer experience

Irish Citylink has announced a new partnership with Moovit, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider. The new partnership will see the Irish coach company digitalize several of its passenger-facing services for an upgraded experience. New solutions for travellers will include Moovit’s Web Journey Planner and Transit Data Manager, while the free Moovit app will enable Citylink passengers to plan more reliable journeys, including before and after their Citylink trip. Whether travellers need to use other modes of transport, such as bus, rail, ferry, bikes, or Uber to get to one of Irish Citylink’s 38 stops across Ireland, or need a one-stop journey planner to help them complete their trip once stepping off an Irish Citylink bus, passengers are now covered.

Irish Citylink’s transport information has been integrated into Moovit’s free iOS, Android and web app so that users can get from A to B with ease. Moovit combines official Irish Citylink information with crowdsourced information to calculate the best route for each journey with additional urban mobility options like bus, rail, ferry, bikes, and Uber. Moovit users can see exactly when their vehicle is arriving, view live directions and receive ‘get off’ alerts with step-by-step guidance for the entire journey. The Moovit app is also accessible-friendly, empowering people across the disability spectrum to use transport with more assurance. The app is optimized with screen reading features for low-vision users, including talkback/voiceover capabilities, and identifies wheelchair-accessible routes and stations. Moovit’s app is also designed with optimized menus and buttons for those with hand-motor disabilities.

Irish Citylink is also improving the way it manages and publishes changes to routes, stops, timetables and service disruptions, to more accurately and quickly communicate these adjustments with its passengers. Citylink is using Moovit’s Transit Data manager, a software that enables transport agencies to immediately publish any changes directly to the Moovit app. Here passengers can view the most up-to-date and precise public transport information, for a smoother journey.

Lastly, Irish Citylink and Moovit have created a co-branded multimodal web journey planner, available on the Irish Citylink website, allowing anyone to easily plan all segments of their trip — from their front door to the final destination — using a mixture of transportation modes, including bus, rail, ferry, Uber, and bikes.

“At Irish Citylink, we continuously strive to provide the best experience for our customers and always look for innovative solutions to improve our service offering while meeting evolving transportation needs,” says Ciara Rosney, Irish Citylink’s marketing executive. “By partnering with Moovit, we can provide real-time updates and information to our customers, including the best route for their journey, service alerts, live directions and ‘get off’ notifications. We are excited to offer our customers better, faster and more accurate information, enabling them to make better decisions about their journeys and providing a better service.”

“Public transport is an essential component of any sustainable urban transport system,” adds Luke Redfern, Moovit’s partnership manager in the UK and Ireland. “Good first and last mile options makes public transport more attractive to travellers, and precise journey planning information helps passengers avoid delays and lessen waiting times. Together, these upgrades to passenger services will help make the entire journey experience seamless, more comfortable, and take less time. We’re really excited to be working with Irish Citylink on this project.”