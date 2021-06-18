AUDIO: How disruptive technologies are improving safety as much as signs and guardrails

Traffic Technology Today
Roadway safety today is about much more than traffic laws, warning signs, and guardrails. In the clip below, taken from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute senior research scientist Sue Chrysler talks about how technologies – even disruptive technologies – are re-imagining how we can prevent crashes and mitigate their enormous personal and financial costs.

To hear the whole interview with Sue Chrysler, who has worked as a human factors researcher for 25 years, contributing to projects relating to driver understanding of, and visibility of, traffic signs, pavement markings, and work zones, visit the Thinking Transportation Podcast website – or find the podcast on your favourite streaming service. And don’t forget to check out the episode archive, too.

