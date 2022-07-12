Michelin acquires computer vision start-up RoadBotics

Michelin has bought RoadBotics, a US start-up company that specializes in road infrastructure images analysis.

Founded in 2016, RoadBotics uses artificial intelligence to analyze visual data collected on roads by cameras (mainly smartphones). RoadBotics transforms the images into actionable insights which helps road managers to identify priority maintenance areas.

The computer vision expertise developed by RoadBotics, combined with the services and solutions of MICHELIN DDi (Driving Data to Intelligence), a Michelin group activity committed to analyzing data and driving behavior, will provide unique insights into the root causes of near-misses. The service will initially be available in North America before being rolled out in Europe.

Michelin says that the acquisition of RoadBotics is in line with its growth strategy around tires.

“With the acquisition of RoadBotics, Michelin strengthens its expertise in artificial intelligence supporting a smarter and safer mobility,” says Lorraine Frega, executive vice president – Distribution, Services & Solutions, Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships of the Michelin Group. “Combining its unique knowledge of tire/vehicle uses, driving behavior analysis and Roadbotics computer vision expertise, Michelin is enriching its services and solutions offer portfolio to road managers helping them to optimize and secure road networks.”

Images: Adobe Stock.