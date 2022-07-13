Yunex Traffic awarded West of England traffic signal maintenance contract

Yunex Traffic has secured a five-year contract from Bristol City Council for the supply, installation and maintenance of traffic signal and control equipment across the West of England.

The contract, which has an option to extend to up to nine years, covers the local authority areas of Bristol City Council, North Somerset Council and Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) Council with a mix of both urban and rural environments.

Yunex Traffic’s work will drive operational and performance efficiencies, deliver social value commitments and contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The company will maintain equipment at over 550 traffic and pedestrian sites with more than 5,000 traffic signal heads, together with over 300 message and warning signs and ANPR cameras.

A key focus of the company’s work will be to add social value across a wide range of areas, employing local people wherever possible, working with businesses in the area, creating equal opportunities and employment for young and disadvantaged people and helping inspire school children.

With a goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, Yunex Traffic will also bring a number of its decarbonization approaches to its work in the region including using products with a significantly reduced environmental footprint, renewable electricity, buildings with net-zero carbon emissions and electric vehicles.

“Following our recent award of traffic signal maintenance contracts by Derby City, Somerset, Surrey and Lancashire councils, we are delighted to have also been awarded this major contract by Bristol City Council,” said Wilke Reints, managing director of Yunex Traffic UK. “Having worked with the council to deliver its traffic management and control centre technologies, we are now looking forward to working closely with the West of England teams to provide a wide range of maintenance and infrastructure support services.”