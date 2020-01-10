Integrated MaaS system for public transport users in development

The Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division has signed a definitive agreement with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions developer Moovit to co-develop next-generation mobile solutions for public transit agencies.

Ticketing, fare collection and management solutions supplier for public transportation systems around the world, CTS formed a new partnership with Moovit, which is a major MaaS provider and the maker of the world’s most popular urban mobility application. The partners will integrate Moovit’s MaaS APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) with Cubic’s Mobile Suite to offer traveller an advanced and seamless experience based on Moovit’s multimodal trip planning and Cubic’s mobile payment and ticketing capabilities.

Under the partnership, Cubic will integrate Moovit’s rich MaaS APIs with its own Traveller App to include service alerts, nearby transit service lines, multimodal trip planning and real-time arrival information. The combined solution will enable public transport agencies to offer their customer a world-leading journey experience. Underpinning this definitive agreement, Cubic and Moovit have signed a broader strategic agreement to jointly lay the groundwork for further exploration and collaboration intending to bring additional MaaS offerings to public transit agencies around the world.

“We share similar visions of the future of MaaS. Our technologies and abilities are complementary. This partnership is just the beginning of an alignment to serve the interest and operations of our customers; the public transit agencies,” said Bradley H Feldmann, chairman, president and CEO of the Cubic Corporation. “The integration of Moovit’s multimodal journey planning into our industry-leading mobile ticketing and payment offering in the Traveller Application from our Mobile Suite will offer a one-of-a-kind platform with a seamless, highly differentiated user experience.”

Nir Erez, co-founder and chief executive officer of Moovit, commented, “Our mission is to simplify urban mobility, and since 2012 we have worked with thousands of transit agencies across 3,000 cities to make that a reality. Now, together with Cubic’s global footprint, we can advance the capabilities of public transit agencies and empower them with our rich transit data and world-leading multimodal journey planner, coupled with Cubic’s powerful mobile ticketing, to provide urban mobility users with a true MaaS experience. Riders will be able to plan journeys and pay for them too, from the ease of a single platform. We look forward to continuing to work with Cubic to reach our shared goals.”