Denso joins MOBI consortium to advance automotive use of blockchain

Automotive Tier 1 supplier Denso has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI), the global consortium of businesses and organizations dedicated to innovating mobility services through blockchain technology.

MOBI is a nonprofit smart mobility consortium that works with forward-thinking companies, governments and NGOs to make mobility services more efficient, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested by promoting standards and accelerating the adoption of blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies in the mobility industry. Blockchain is a decentralized record of data transactions linked through cryptography. By collaborating with MOBI, Denso joins other automotive and technology leaders that aim to make use of blockchain to create mobility ecosystems that are more secure, foster more seamless exchanges of data and payments, and bolster shared mobility services.

In the consortium, Denso will help lead the Connected Mobility and Data Marketplace (CMDM) working group, which will focus on building standards and policies for the application of blockchain in automotive-related settings. Roger Berg, vice president of research and development at Denso North America, will serve as vice-chair for the CMDM working group. More broadly, Denso is examining how blockchain can be used to help transportation stakeholders collaborate more freely and securely. This offers potentially large dividends in wide areas of mobility, from improved fleet management to optimized carshare services and more. Denso’s research with MOBI also supports its long-term policy, a strategic roadmap that guides the company as it creates new value in emerging transportation spaces through innovation and unique partnerships.

“Blockchain is becoming increasingly important to the future of mobility,” said Berg. “With the ever-important need for more collaboration across the industry, CMDM’s research in areas like data transfer, validation and micropayments will help us create standards and policies promoting safety and security for drivers and connected vehicles. We’re excited to join such a distinguished and innovative group and look forward to seeing where blockchain takes us in the future.”