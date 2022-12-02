AUDIO: Celebrating ITE’s first all-female executive board

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) guests Beverly Kuhn, senior research engineer at TTI, and Jeff Paniati, executive director and CEO of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) celebrate growing diversity in the transportation sector, with this year seeing ITE’s first ever all-female executive board (Kuhn is the outgoing president). Listen to the whole episode, which includes further reflections on a pivotal year for ITE, and more like it at the Thinking Transportation homepage, or on your favorite streaming service.

Beverly Kuhn is head of TTI’s System Reliability Division. During more than 30 years at the Institute, Dr. Kuhn has developed diverse and extensive experience in the conduct and delivery of cutting-edge research for the transportation community. She specializes in transportation systems management and operations and technology transfer, and currently serves as vice president of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (a Community of Transportation Professionals). She holds B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in civil engineering (CE) from Texas A&M University, as well as a Ph.D. in CE from Penn State University. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and a certified Project Management Professional.

Jeff Paniati is the executive director and CEO of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), an international membership association of nearly 17,000 transportation professionals who work to improve safety and mobility for all users. Prior to joining ITE, Mr. Paniati had a 32-year career with the Federal Highway Administration, where he held various leadership positions including serving as executive director from 2008–2015.