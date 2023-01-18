Traffic Technology Today
AUDIO: Balancing different needs in traffic management for special events

By on Audio, Traffic Management

In this latest clip from the Thinking Transportation podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) research engineer Debbie Albert discusses the challenges of balancing competing needs of stake holders when special events, such as large sporting fixtures or concerts, threaten gridlock. In the full episode, which can be found on the podcast’s homepage or on your favorite streaming service, ways to navigate chaos – from the first car in, to the last one out – are investigated

Guest info: Debbie Albert is a registered professional engineer in Texas and Arizona with over 20 years of municipal traffic engineering experience. She coordinates development of the Kyle Field Transportation Plan and traffic plans for other sporting and campus events for Texas A&M University. She was responsible for developing and implementing traffic plans for professional football, baseball, and hockey venues in Glendale, Arizona.

