VIDEOS: Carmera launches free trial of real-time mapping service in San Francisco

Companies are being invited to test mapping technology company Carmera’s event and inventory data on real streets across the San Francisco Bay Area – for free.

Carmera is working to build a comprehensive and self-regenerative map of the world’s roads (and all their signs, signals, and markings – see video above). Its new offering, Change-as-a-Service (CaaS) – aka, the ‘always-on’ map – tackles a technical challenge for a huge economy and administration built on map services and map maintenance.

CaaS opens new layers of street-level intelligence, and can even help to provide real-time navigation for other vehicles, including autonomous ones, as illustrated in the video below…