Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEOS: Carmera launches free trial of real-time mapping service in San Francisco

VIDEOS: Carmera launches free trial of real-time mapping service in San Francisco

0
By on Asset Management, Autonomous Vehicles, Mapping, Videos

Companies are being invited to test mapping technology company Carmera’s event and inventory data on real streets across the San Francisco Bay Area – for free.

Carmera is working to build a comprehensive and self-regenerative map of the world’s roads (and all their signs, signals, and markings – see video above). Its new offering, Change-as-a-Service (CaaS) – aka, the ‘always-on’ map – tackles a technical challenge for a huge economy and administration built on map services and map maintenance.

CaaS opens new layers of street-level intelligence, and can even help to provide real-time navigation for other vehicles, including autonomous ones, as illustrated in the video below…

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts