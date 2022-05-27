VIDEO: Why East London has no bridges – and how closing a bridge to cars reduced congestion

This new YouTube video from British comedian Jay Foreman, the latest in his Unfinished London series, takes a look at the reasons for there being no road bridges across the River Thames in the eastern half of London. He records previous abandoned attempts to span the river in this part of the city (including some in recent history) as well as documenting an intriguing example in west London that shows how closing a bridge to cars actually reduced congestion by changing demand patterns. Or in other words: build for the demand you want, not the demand that exists.