VIDEO: Why data is key to transport as Covid-19 lockdowns ease

The transport industry must embrace data in the post-coronavirus lockdown world and make the most of understanding what it can tell us, the latest ITS (UK) webinar discussion on the subject has heard.

Dominic Paulo, senior director at Inrix, explained how his company’s information gleaned from probes on thousands of vehicles has been used to understand changes in travel since the implementation of travel restrictions in mid-March.

“I think that this pandemic has actually shown us the power of data and what data can actually offer,” he commented. “I would like to say that we should actually embrace data even more than we have done in the past by looking at actually the insight that it’s actually provided us.”

Meanwhile Vaisala’s development manager Ben Brown pointed to his firm’s Road AI, Computer Vision asset management system as a way of enabling highway surveyors and safety inspection teams to continue to operate in compliance with social distancing regulations.

And David Fowle, founder of new ITS (UK) member Hozah, spoke of how his firm is delivering a touchless parking payment solution using ANPR cameras for vehicle recognition and an app for payment. “The only technologies that are going to work are the ones that give drivers a more user-friendly experience, which is more suitable for the generation that’s grown up with the likes of Netflix subscriptions and Amazon same day deliveries,” he said.