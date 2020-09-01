VIDEO: Oxbotica AV platform masters driving on both sides of the road

UK-based autonomous vehicle software developer Oxbotica has mastered driving both on the left and right-hand side of the road on public roads after being granted automated vehicle (AV) permit recommendation by TÜV SÜD to conduct live trials in Germany.

“The landmark TÜV SÜD AV permit recommendation in Germany allows us to test in one of the world’s leading automotive markets, helping accelerate future deployments both in the region and globally,” says Ozgur Tohumcu, CEO at Oxbotica. “Our ability to understand and adapt to the rules of the road for driving both on the left and right-hand side of the road provides a fast route to market for our autonomous vehicle software. It also paves the way to take our autonomous driving software internationally through the ongoing commercial engagements with our partners.”