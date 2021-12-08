VIDEO: #ITSA2021 AEye showcases its life-saving lidar technology

Lidar has long been tested for autonomous vehicles, but now it is being deployed on infrastructure to enhance ITS like never before. At the ITS America Annual Meeting in Charlotte, Brent Blanchard, head of industrial & mobility, and Akram Benmbarek, vice president of strategic initiatives, talk through the unique qualities of AEye’s new lidar technology which, when integrated into ITS, can improve traffic managment efficiency, enhance object detection and save lives.