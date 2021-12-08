ITSA2021: Iteris and Continental unveil new V2X-enabled detection solution

As the latest developments in intelligent transportation continue to be explored at the ITS America 2021 Annual Meeting in Charlotte this week, Iteris and Continental have announced the launch of Vantage Fusion, a hybrid traffic detection system that enables real-world vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications and advanced intersection visualization for safer, smarter and more sustainable roadways.

The Vantage Fusion hybrid video and radar detection system delivers unmatched detection, tracking and classification accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, with unique visualization capabilities that enable intuitive, top-down viewing of intersections in real time. Vantage Fusion uses information generated by automotive sensors to enable cooperative perception capabilities. In addition to sharing a connected vehicle’s location with other V2X-enabled devices, cooperative perception messaging enables that vehicle to also share what it senses – a pedestrian or car, for example – with the rest of its connected environment.

Vantage Fusion is connected vehicle ready, with the ability to provide critical infrastructure data through V2X communications to connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), including through Iteris’ BlueTOAD Spectra CV. The hybrid detection system is fully compatible with VantageCare – Iteris’ detection health monitoring support service – as well as Iteris’ ClearGuide SPM and VantageLive!, and other third-party web and mobile-based traffic measurement applications.

The launch of Vantage Fusion is the first solution from Iteris and Continental’s recently announced, future-oriented traffic infrastructure collaboration to leverage automotive sensors, and infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) connectivity to make city transportation systems across North America safer, more efficient and more sustainable, while supporting local and regional transportation agencies’ efforts to achieve their Vision Zero goals, and preparing cities and automotive OEMs for advancements in connected and automated vehicle (CAV) technologies. The collaboration is focused on improving the current transportation infrastructure while working toward a more balanced, intelligent and optimized infrastructure that communicates seamlessly with the mobility ecosystem in the future thanks to expanded sensing capabilities.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vantage Fusion, a future-oriented hybrid traffic detection system that enables real-world V2X applications, while preparing cities and automotive OEMs for advancements in CAV technologies,” says Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Sensor Technologies at Iteris. “With the addition of Vantage Fusion to Iteris’ market-leading portfolio of smart sensors, transportation agencies now have access to unmatched detection and tracking accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as truly unique intersection visualization capabilities, to achieve their goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability throughout complex transportation networks.”

“Smart mobility is in our DNA at Continental and we are constantly improving and innovating solutions that help make roadways safer for all who use them,” says Murali Srinivasan, vice president, Passive Safety and Sensorics, Continental North America. “As we look to a future with more CAVs, the infrastructure will play a bigger role, demanding updates in sensing, connectivity and communication capabilities. The launch of Vantage Fusion is a testament to the combination of our long and proven history in safety sensorics with Iteris’ expertise in intelligent infrastructure management to deliver solutions that will contribute to greater environmental awareness and increased road user safety.”

In addition to offering more comfort and convenience to drivers, Iteris and Continental’s solution can contribute to stronger V2X effectiveness – critical in reaching the goal of Vision Zero. The US Department of Transportation states that V2X technology has the potential to address approximately 80% of unimpaired vehicle crashes. Roadway injuries and fatalities also impact people outside of vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, in the USA approximately 30% of all road fatalities are vulnerable road users, which include pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and motorcyclists. Continental and Iteris are committed to helping the mobility industry realize this potential.

The Vantage Fusion detection system is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.