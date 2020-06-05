VIDEO: ITS New Zealand launches Young Transport Professionals group

ITS New Zealand (ITSNZ) has just announced the launch of a brand new youth and diversity initiative, Young Transport Professionals (YTP), a networking and knowledge-sharing group, led by recent board appointments of Amy Strang and Armin Guttke (pictured) as youth and diversity ambassadors.

The group will support young and early-stage transport professionals in their career and knowledge development as leaders within New Zealand’s transport eco-system.

The vision behind YTP was developed by Strang and Guttke who are setting out to create “a new and exciting sector group predicated by a vision to diversify the industry and strengthen knowledge and collaboration across those starting out in the industry.” YTP is not age-restricted but instead targets those in the first 15 years of their transport, technology, and ITS careers.

“To lead the future transport conversation, it’s imperative that we support the up and coming experts and innovators, encouraging and listening to young and diverse voices can only be good for our industry,” says Mike Rudge, chair of ITSNZ