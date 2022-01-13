TRBAM VIDEO: US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses TRB Annual Meeting

Traffic Technology Today
Yesterday (January 12) at the Transport Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting #TRBAM in Washington DC, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave a keynote address, in which he focused attendees on key issues facing the transportation industry including the pandemic, the climate crises and bridging political divides. He also welcomed the new federal funding unlocked by President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, but urged careful planning in the spending of new funds, in order that improvements are made to protect jobs and ensure equity in communities. Following the keynote, the Secretary engaged in a Q&A session, which begins at 12:30 in the video.

