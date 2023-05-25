ITSLisbon2023 VIDEO: Connecting vehicles on the cellular network

Traffic Technology Today
At the ITS European Congress in Lisbon this week (May 22-24), partners in the Nordic Way 3 pilot project conducted a real-life demonstration of connected vehicle use cases – pay-per-mile tolling and roadworks warnings – operating via the cellular network. Importantly, as one of the project leaders Christian Skjetne explains in this exclusive interview with TTi, standards are now agreed, meaning real-world deployment is close – just so long as road authorities can give the commitment required to drive private investment. #connectedvehicles #ITS #transportation

