Podcast 22: The future of V2X and how it’s changing the world today – with Steve Sprouffske

Steve Sprouffske is vice-president of connected vehicle services with Kapsch TrafficCom. He discusses connected vehicle technology, the controversial 5.9GHz spectrum-sharing plans in the USA, Kapsch’s latest pilot schemes and how 5G and roadside hardware can work together. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview begins at 4:45.

