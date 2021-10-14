Hawa Dawa to build measurement network for German Autobahn

Whilst attending this year’s ITS World Congress in Hamburg, Germany, Hawa Dawa has revealed more details about its partnership with German Autobahn to install and operate a measurement network.

The partnership was established at the beginning of October. The network by Hawa Dawa, a Munich-based Cleantech company, will collect and analyze near real-time environmental and weather data on a section of the A5 autobahn. The data will be made available on a dashboard, as well as for direct integration into the route control system via an interface.

The measured emissions of NO2, PM2.5 and PM10, as well as relevant weather data, serve as a basis for reducing the environmental impact of motorway traffic while optimally maintaining traffic flow. The project uses simulation and measures environmental effects in high temporal and spatial resolution. These real-time measurements are used to improve the control scenarios.

Hawa Dawa will set up a dense measurement network that measures emissions using the proprietary measurement method certified by TÜV Süd, and collects relevant weather data (air pressure, temperature, humidity, wind speed and wind direction). The system will thus also be able to level out weather-related influences on air quality.

Frank Felten, chief product officer of Hawa Dawa, explains more, “In Germany, route control systems are an essential part of the traffic infrastructure on motorways. We are curious to see to what extent we can help improve existing management strategies in the sense of an environmentally sensitive control on motorways by integrating actual pollutant values and considering significant weather-related influencing factors. As we see in some of our urban installations, there is considerable potential for improving the urban quality of life, especially in the conurbations.”

