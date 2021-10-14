Moovit on-demand transport service launched for residents on Scottish borders

A new on-demand transport service and corresponding mobile application have been launched to provide borderers in the Ettrick Valley and Bonchester Bridge areas of Scotland with better access to public and shared transport.

‘Go Borders’ will begin operating on the existing 910 Hawick – Bonchester Bridge and 911/912 Ettrick Valley – Hawick/Galashiels services to provide increased and more convenient access to public transport. The service will enable residents in areas that are not serviced by public transport routes access to on-demand transport through the ‘Go Borders’ smartphone app or the existing telephone service.

The mobile app provides real-time updates and enables users to view and book journeys in a few clicks while also tracking the vehicle along its route. Payment is made via cash or concessionary card on board the bus when passengers begin their journey.

The service has been created in partnership with leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider Moovit. The Go Borders app is powered by Moovit’s technology, and the transport service is powered by Moovit On-Demand solution.

“Given the rural nature of so many of our communities in the Scottish Borders, the traditional forms of public transport struggle to meet the diverse travel needs of our residents,” says Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, Scottish Borders Council. “Go Borders will provide unprecedented flexibility and offer greater convenience for residents, especially those living in some of the most remote locations where there are little or no public transport services at present. This is an extremely positive development and I look forward to exploring how services like this can be expanded geographically to other areas of the region.”

“We are excited to partner with Scottish Borders Council and power this new mobility offering for Scottish Borders residents for greater access to transport and shorter walk and wait times,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer.“Complementary to traditional modes of transport, Moovit on-demand can help residents get around more efficiently and gain more transparency into their ride.”