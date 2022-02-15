Commsignia announces V2X solution for bicycles

As bicycle, motorcycle, scooter and other mobility device ridership grows; unfortunately, so are the safety concerns. According to NHTSA, 891 bicyclists were killed in traffic in 2020 in the USA, which is 5% up compared to 2019. Innovative cities and fleet operators are not just looking for better ways to understand people on the move, they are also focused on how to improve vulnerable road user’s safety.

Commsignia brings in V2X to do that: its broad portfolio includes V2X hardware equipment for all types of vehicles, integration of roadside sensors to provide non-connected users access to the benefits of the V2X ecosystem, all the way to managing V2X devices and collecting anonymized data. With data from V2X, cities and fleet operators can gain valuable insights to improve road safety and traffic efficiency. The highly optimized V2X software stack and safety application suite designed by Commsignia perfectly fits light vehicles and provides secure direct communication between road users and the infrastructure. By integrating Commsignia’s V2X stack and safety application suite into a new hardware solution, Spoke plans to offer contextual awareness and V2X warning messages for bicyclists and other light mobility users. Low-latency direct communication between road users is essential for V2X safety applications.