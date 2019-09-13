Cambridge to upgrade VMS system

The UK division of the Austrian traffic technology supplier Swarco has signed a new agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council to replace existing equipment with an innovative new traffic guidance and parking solution to reduce congestion and improve air quality in and around the city.

Swarco Traffic Ltd will install 17 full-color RGB Matrix variable message signs (VMS) at strategic locations across Cambridge and the surrounding areas, which can be programmed to display any image and provide traffic information and guidance for drivers, as well as any upcoming events. The signs are fully compatible with the UK’s UTMC (Urban Traffic Management and Control) program and will be operated via Swarco’s Zephyr intelligent web-based sign and parking management software system, which enables messages to be set from anywhere at any time, remotely, and monitor the sign LED’s and luminance sensor, as well as checking for any power failure. As part of the new system, Swarco will also install 11 count control cabinets at Cambridge’s Park & Ride sites to advise drivers on availability. The counters slim design will also help to reduce on-street clutter.

“The new technology and traffic solution will provide a number of key benefits to both visitors and the local community. We needed to upgrade the systems in place with a more flexible and accurate solution with better functionality and communications,” said Zaneta Adamczyk, real-time passenger information project officer at Cambridgeshire County Council. “The new signs will enable us to ensure that drivers can find car parking space availability with ease, reducing time spent on the road, which will help us to reduce congestion and consequently improve the air quality throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Derek Williamson, head of sales at Swarco Traffic, said, “We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality traffic signs and intelligent solutions in the industry, as well as tailoring these to meet the needs of our customers. We are working closely with Cambridgeshire County Council to ensure this new installation and system creates minimum disruption for the public, with the works due to be completed by December.”