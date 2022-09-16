Yunex Traffic to unveil new advanced traffic controller at ITS World Congress

At ITS World Congress 2022 next week, Yunex Traffic, a provider of intelligent traffic systems, is set to unveil a new advanced traffic controller called Blade, which according to the firm provides a “more streamlined package for ATC cabinets than any other traffic controller in history.”

Designed with futureproofing in mind, it has a massive quad-core processor for on-site edge computing that allows the device to store and analyze large data sets. Blade utilizes AI-based algorithms to improve traffic control and has advanced communications capability including a Wi-Fi access point. It can also receive sensor data from cameras, radar sensors, and in-ground loop detectors for real-time intersection control.

According to Yunex, Blade is user friendly. It comes with an adjustable 7-inch touch screen for use at the cabinet but can also be accessed from remote devices with a browser-based user interface. With customizable analytics, Zero Trust IT security, and dual power supplies, this CV-ready platform redefines what a controller can and should be.

Yunex Traffic president and managing director, Rodney Mathis believes Blade will change the market: “Blade is one of the most exciting ITS innovations I’ve seen in my 20+ years in this industry,” he said. “The road to a Smart City, begins with Blade. It has massive capability, yet it’s user-friendly and intuitive to operate. As we move toward a fully connected world, it’s a potent package.”

In addition to Blade, Yunex Traffic will showcase the company’s latest advanced traffic management system (ATMS) solutions at the ITS World Congress. These include YUTRAFFIC Studio, Sitraffic Concert, and Sitraffic Symphony.

YUTRAFFIC Studio is a cloud-ready, real-time traffic control and management system for any size agency. It can handle large loads of data including information from third parties, and provides key insights with a highly intuitive, at-a-glance interface for quick decision making. Studio is a cost-effective baseline suite of congestion fighting tools and will be available in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sitraffic Concert collects traffic data from multiple sources to create a solid basis for implementing new strategies, automatically or manually. This statewide ATMS allows for the integrated monitoring and control of different traffic zones including city centers, urban freeways, or entire counties.

Finally, Sitraffic Symphony is the leading edge ATMS due out in 2023 and builds upon Concert. Whether on premise or in the cloud, Symphony focuses on complex urban traffic management and can be customized for multiple operators to ensure real-time congestion and incident response. It’s completely flexible and can integrate unlimited third party data and apps, detection, variable signs, and environmental management. Symphony can prepare every agency for a CAV/IoT future.

Yunex Traffic will also showcase Sitraffic FUSION – a new cloud-based system for intelligent and adaptive traffic control. No longer focused solely on vehicle delays and stops at an intersection, Sitraffic FUSION allows operators to look at every road user (vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, transit, etc.) and make decisions based on modal priorities across an entire network.

Furthermore, Yunex Traffic will demonstrate the newest onboard and roadside connected vehicle units, the OBU2X and RSU2X, that were successfully tested as part of the US DOT’s Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) pilot.

As an outcome of the US DOT test, the RSU2X, with a 1-mile effective radius, remains the only roadside unit tested and guaranteed compatible with the major automakers’ connected vehicles being released in the 2023 model year.

Yunex Traffic will present all these solutions in detail at booth #1003 at ITS World Congress.