ITS World Congress: Yunex Traffic to launch next generation traffic management platform

On Tuesday, October 12 Yunex Traffic will unveil its next generation traffic management platform at the 2021 ITS World Congress in Hamburg, Germany.

The new system, called Sitraffic Symphony, will provide cities and municipalities with an improved network that further integrates mobility management strategies, which will allow them to better manage and optimize the traffic network by incorporating multimodality and the various involved stakeholders.

“We have reimagined traffic management and built Sitraffic Symphony to not only excel at what we know best, but to adapt, grow, and transcend boundaries with our customers. From urban traffic control to multimodal traffic management, Sitraffic Symphony enables comprehensive traffic management for cities of all sizes, ranging from simple field device monitoring to complex environmental traffic management,” said Yunex Traffic CEO Markus Schlitt.

The key benefits of Sitraffic Symphony for cities, according to Yunex Traffic include: the ability to keep pollutant emissions constantly under control, staying ahead of congestion and proactively taking action when needed, and coordinating the complex urban mobility landscape with multiple stakeholders to ensure the safety for all road users. The modular and flexible traffic management system can be extended and customized to meet the needs of a city.

The intelligent system is built on the latest technology and offers cities a secure platform for development, deployment, and operations, while providing the ability to easily integrate external data sources, share data, and enable third party applications.

With Sitraffic Symphony, operators can control the traffic lights in their transport infrastructure dynamically, and in real time. This provides the ability to manage functions such as green waves for cyclists and implement prioritization for specific road users like ambulances, buses, bikes, police, and fire brigades.

Additional information can be found on Sitraffic Symphony, as well as all other Yunex Traffic topics, at the Yunex Traffic ITS World Congress booth located in the Hamburg Messe at B5 201.