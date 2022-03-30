Intertraffic Amsterdam: 360 Vision Technology showcases high-performance video surveillance cameras

360 Vision Technology, a UK CCTV camera manufacturer, is displaying its range of ultra-low-light, IP High-Definition (HD) and thermal imaging cameras at Intertraffic 2022 on Stand 05.438.

360 Vision Technology’s range of static, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), wireless deployable TX and IP 68 rated, 316 grade stainless steel cameras are used to provide reliable, high-quality monitoring for road safety, traffic, and infrastructure management.

Applications include, detection of illegal U-turn and bus lane infringements, improving traffic flows, managing temporary road works and traffic construction projects, keeping roads and the public safe, and securing infrastructure.

Supporting many highway, town and city centre, tunnel, bridge and car park surveillance applications, 360 Vision Technology’s client base includes traffic management customers such as Transport for London (TfL), City of London Police, National Highways, UK Local Authorities and many more.

“At Intertraffic 2022, 360 Vison Technology will be looking to engage with specialist ITS integrators, consultants and traffic/highways agencies,” said Sara Fisher, 360 Vision Technology’s sales director. “We’ll be demonstrating our high-performance all-in-one pan-tilt-zoom cameras, featuring market-leading ultra-low-light imaging, low power-consumption and rugged build quality, with simple integration into third party VMS/ITS tools.”