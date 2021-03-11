Econolite unveils new Evo Radar detection sensor

Econolite, a leader in one-stop-shop traffic management, has announced the introduction of its new Evo Radar detection sensor. The solution provides superior traffic detection accuracy and reliability, strengthening Econolite’s portfolio of in-ground and above-ground detection solutions.

“The Econolite Evo Radar provides an unprecedented 110-degree field of view along with a sensing range of up to 900 feet, enabling only two sensors to fully cover all approaches at most intersections,” says Eric Raamot, Econolite’s CTO. “Its sensing capabilities can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles. It can classify and track vehicles even when stopped. As a result, EVO can comprehensively support the detection requirements for a multitude of traffic control and safety applications.”

Beyond traditional advance and stop bar detection, Evo Radar can serve the detection needs for automated traffic signal performance measures, pedestrian-in-crosswalk applications, bicycle-differentiated signal timing, and even the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ forthcoming guidance for Red-Light Violation Warning C-V2X systems. “Evo Radar’s unparalleled capabilities along with our extensive intersection detection design services and hallmark technical support make it the best-in-class sensor solution,” added Raamot.

Evo Radar is ideally suited for high-speed approaches, addressing dilemma zone safety, which is vital for traffic engineering operations and the community as a whole. With only two sensors needed to provide detection for an entire intersection, Evo Radar saves transportation agencies time, materials, as well as installation and maintenance costs.