Major contract for Siemens Mobility in Scotland

Glasgow City and West Dunbartonshire Councils have awarded Siemens Mobility Limited a five-year contract which covers the maintenance of all existing roadside traffic control and information equipment, including the supply, design and installation of new or replacement traffic equipment.

Starting in February 2021, the five-year contract covers over 1,000 items of traffic equipment across an area of nearly 130 square miles, which includes not only Glasgow, but also many of the city’s commuter towns and villages.

“We are delighted that Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire Councils have once again chosen Siemens Mobility to maintain their critical road transport network,” said Wilke Reints, managing director of intelligent traffic systems for Siemens Mobility in the UK, said: For the past ten years we have provided high levels of service and support and will continue to deliver improvements in the technology, sustainability and reliability of the equipment to benefit both the Councils and road-users.

“Our local field services team will not only maintain and inspect the existing infrastructure, but will also modernise it. For example, by replacing the old Halogen lamps in traffic signals with LED technology to provide a more energy-efficient and cost-effective system, as well as looking to introduce our latest Plus+ traffic control solution for any new or upgrade works.”