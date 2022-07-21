WHITE PAPER: What does Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mean for tolling?

In the USA, a once-in-a-generation federal spending season is underway, enabled by the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act (IIJA) – widely referred to as Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. But with all these new dollars available to state DOTs, where does this leave more traditional methods of funding such as tolling? Advanced mobility and tolling solutions provider A-to-Be invited CEO of government relations firm A10 Associates, Jess Tocco (pictured), to answer this question. She sets out her conclusions in a new white paper that has just been published.