ITS (UK) begins search for new CEO as Jennie Martin stands down

ITS (UK), the industry association for intelligent transport systems professionals, is recruiting a new leader as secretary general Jennie Martin retires after nearly a quarter of a century with the society.

Arup’s Ryan Hood, chair of ITS (UK), is leading the search for a new chief executive officer who will take over at the end of the year when Martin steps down.

The job specification includes requirements for great leadership, membership liaison and communication, as well as to work out with members on a long-term vision for the organisation and then execute that plan. While knowledge of the transport sector and intelligent transport systems is desirable, it is not essential.

The closing date for applications is 12 August 2022.

Martin has been a leader in ITS across the world, growing ITS (UK)’s membership and services to members, as well as being a major influencer among other national ITS associations. During her tenure, ITS (UK) has not only promoted the use of technology in transport, but also championed and helped to deliver much greater diversity among the workforce. She joined ITS (UK) in 1998 assisting the first secretary general Susan Harvey and took the lead in 2004.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with ITS (UK) and find it hard to believe that nearly 25 years have passed since I joined,” says Martin. “Now more than ever, we need channels for independent and unbiased scientific and technical knowledge to reach policy makers, and ITS (UK) is firmly positioned as such a channel for transport technology.”

“For almost two decades Jennie has served as secretary general. Throughout this period, she has provided unswerving support to improving our transport system, been a devoted promoter of the UK and facilitator of international trade, and acted as a fulcrum between Industry, government and academia, unlocking synergies across these organisations to the benefit of the general public and the economy,” says Hood. “She is adored by the organisation’s staff, which pays testament to Jennie’s qualities as an individual and a leader. Jennie should be rightly proud of her contribution to the industry, and on behalf of all our members and staff, we wish her the very best with her planned retirement at the end of this year.”

In honour of Martin’s contribution to ITS (UK), a new award, the “Jennie Martin Award for ITS Woman of the Year” has been added to the Society’s Annual Awards in Milton Keynes on October 13, 2022.