WEBINAR: How tolling can help reduce transportation CO2 while enhancing customer experience

Ferzan M. Ahmed, executive director, Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission revealed his thinking about the future for his toll road – and how he will use technology to provide benefit for his customers – in a free and exclusive webinar, which took place last month.

His vision includes, not just modernizing tolling technology but also providing everything from free wi-fi to EV charging at rest stops. And looking at ways to promote greener technology such as solar panels.

In the same discussion Tab Bailey, programme manager for strategic projects (free flow charging), strategy and planning at National Highways (formerly Highways England), talked about why installing the best roadside technology for all-electronic tolling can make operations more efficient, reduce back-office sizes and therefore help to reduce overall carbon footprint.

