SSI Launches innovative high security windshield transponder

STAR Systems International (SSI) has announced the launch of its Atlantis windshield transponder. Atlantis is the industry’s first high security windshield transponder certified for interoperability in tolling systems.

Atlantis combines superior read sensitivity, a long read range and embedded crypto data security in a passive transponder. It is tuned for optimal performance when used on the windshield of vehicles. It gives exceptional performance in high speed and open road tolling environments.

“We are excited to introduce the industry’s first certified high security and high performance 6C transponder to the automatic vehicle identification (AVI) community,” says Robert Karr, CEO of SSI. “With its embedded, over-the-air crypto features, Atlantis is the ultimate transponder for applications that require extra security and data protection, such as access control of high security areas like government buildings, military bases and laboratories, while still being a great tolling transponder.”

The embedded cryptographic authentication features are based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES 128) embedded key files and the RAIN RFID standard for Gen2V2 transponders. These features provide up to two additional over-the-air security checks with each transmission.

“Atlantis uses cutting-edge crypto technologies to protect data privacy, prevent transponder counterfeiting and ensure that both transponders and readers are authentic,” says Stephen Lockhart, CTO of SSI. “In addition, it is certified by the OmniAir Consortium to assure Interoperability for Tolling Systems using the ISO 18000 63 standards. It also meets RAIN RFID, EPC Gen2v2 and ISO/IEC29167-10 standards.”

Designed as a vehicle transponder from the ground up using automotive grade materials, Atlantis is made to give years of peak performance, reliability, durability and security.

Atlantis comes with three chip options to cater to different data protection and user memory needs.