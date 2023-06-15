TÜV certifies Kapsch TrafficCom’s onboard units for toll collection

Kapsch TrafficCom, a global transportation solutions provider, has announced that two of its flagship products, the TRP-4010 and OBU-5310 on-board units, have received TÜV certification, following a rigorous assessment process.

On-board units (OBUs) are on-board devices for contactless toll collection, used by millions of heavy goods and personal vehicles. As part of the TÜV analysis, a comprehensive comparison was conducted with competitor products of equal functionality, establishing that both OBUs, besides being the smallest and lightest, are the most sustainable in their class, Kapsch noted.

According to the firm, the two products are also the first electronic tolling solution elements to align with the EU taxonomy regulation on climate change.

TÜV Austria, a member of the globally renowned TÜV network of independent technical inspection associations, has validated and certified that the calculations and associated reports of the two product carbon footprints are meeting the requirements outlined in the EN ISO 14067:2018 standard.

The TÜV certification was granted based on a rigorous assessment that considered the carbon footprint associated with every stage of the product lifecycle, including raw material sourcing, design, production, transportation, use, and end-of-life management.