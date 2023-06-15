Voi offers free e-scooter rides to help clean up cities on Clean Air Day

Shared e-scooter company Voi is offering free rides to customers to help reduce air pollution in cities to mark Clean Air Day 2023 (June 15).

Residents in Bristol, Cambridge, Liverpool, Northampton, Oxford, Portsmouth and Southampton can take advantage of a free 30 minutes e-scooter use, valid from Clean Air Day until June 30 with code CLEANAIRDAY23.

It is estimated that air pollution in the UK contributes to the premature deaths of between 28,000 and 36,000 people every year (source: Defra. Air quality appraisal: damage cost guidance, July 2021).

E-scooters can help to reduce air pollution in cities by replacing short bus and taxi trips, and have been shown to cut commuting time by 47%, helping to reduce congestion as well.

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said, “We aim to transform how people move in cities, freeing us from car dependency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, working all the time to reduce the environmental impact of our value chain and operations in the process.

“This Clean Air Day we hope to really encourage that shift and that’s why we’re offering free e-scooter use, not only to help reduce air pollution, but to encourage new riders to have a go and see how easy and convenient it is to make the switch,” Samler added.

The offer is valid for June 15-30, but must be redeemed by June 28.

Founded in 2018, Voi is a Swedish micromobility company offering e-scooter and e-bike sharing in partnership with towns, cities and local communities. Currently, Voi operates in more than 100 towns and cities across 11 countries. It is headquartered in Stockholm and employs 1,000 people. To date, Voi boasts more than seven million riders and has served more than 150+ million rides.