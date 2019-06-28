Plus using Microsoft’s Azure platform to modernize Malaysia’s tolled highways

Malaysia’s largest expressway service provider, Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus), has formed a partnership with Microsoft (Malaysia) to integrate the computing giant’s Azure cloud system into its toll road network to transform and modernize the country’s highway experience.

As the largest listed toll expressway operator in Southeast Asia, the new partnership would make Plus the first in Malaysia to make use of future-ready technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and cloud computing to improve its highway network. The framework provided by Microsoft’s Azure platform unlocks a future of big data analytics and AI-enhanced operations, contributing to improved congestion prediction, better journey planning and provide safer, more enjoyable experiences on the concessionaire’s highways. Plus’ partnership with Microsoft also signifies the first step in the company’s digital transformation journey, as it aims to drive efficiency and lower costs on its highway network.

Through this collaboration, Plus will adopt the Microsoft Azure platform to tackle a number of complex challenges such as server capacity, flexibility and security. Using the Azure cloud-based platform, Plus will be able to build and expand on-premise resources to improve internal performance and enhance the customer experience, without having to worry about server capacity. This also allows Plus to save costs on building and expanding on-premise infrastructure, creating more room for the company to focus on improving its services instead. Plus will also be using Azure Key Vault to safeguard data on the cloud through the use of cryptographic keys and other cybersecurity measures. As a result, Plus will be able to reduce data discrepancy, enhance its operations and electronic toll collection reconciliation, and ultimately improve efficiency by 40%, or 600 man-hours, each month.

“We firmly believe in taking care of our customers, every step of the way,” said Datuk Azman Ismail, managing director of Plus Malaysia Berhad. “As our highway networks continue to expand across Malaysia, servicing an ever-growing number of road users, we acknowledge the need to not just digitally transform, but to also embrace a new organization culture. By collaborating with industry leaders like Microsoft, we aim to bring our businesses to the frontier of innovation, locally and regionally, whilst addressing all the challenges brought forth by the 4th Industrial Revolution.”