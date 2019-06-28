Telent wins Highways England Award for telecommunications network project

UK-based transportation technology and network services company, Telent Technology Services Ltd, has won a nationally coveted Highways England (HE) award for its work on the strategic road network (SRN) telecommunications upgrade project.

A joint Telent and HE team took home the ‘Project of the Year’ award in the Delivery category at the Highways England Awards ceremony in Birmingham for successfully completing the complex contract transition phase of the HE National Roads Telecommunications Service (NRTS) contract, achieving more than 60 milestones along the way. The project involved a 26-week transition period during which, without any operational service disruption, Telent set up a 270-person organization, a 50-company supply chain, a nationwide logistics infrastructure with 240 locations, as well as a Network Operations Center and a new Technology Development Center.

The seven-year deal has seen Telent take over the NRTS that connects more than 30,000 roadside devices, such as Variable Message Signs, CCTV cameras and roadside phones, to HE’s seven regional control centers. The move supports the UK government’s Roads Investment Strategy, which is creating free-flowing, smart and sustainable roads. The NRTS covers all routes on the SRN, which comprises the country’s motorways and major A roads. The contract also involves nine technology projects including the introduction of new wireless and IP (internet protocol) CCTV services, new management systems, and the next-generation upgrade of all technology.

“Our successful work transitioning such a large and complex service, which is mission-critical to Highways England and the travelling public, is a reflection of our service ethos and collaborative approach to delivery,” said Chris Metcalfe, managing director for NRTS at Telent. “We are delighted to have been recognized for completing a project which epitomizes this ethos and demonstrates the professionalism and hard work of our team.”

Andy Gifford, NRTS director at Telent, added, “We have an excellent track record of taking on networks and completing successful transformations in complex operating environments. We have maintained strong delivery performance throughout the transition process and are ready to deliver the next phase of the digital transformation of England’s Strategic Road Network. I’d like to personally thank Highways England for this award and, on behalf of the entire team, say how much we’re looking forward to continuing the provision of collaborative services over the full term of the NRTS contract.”