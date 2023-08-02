Traffic Technology Today
France becomes part of tolltickets payment system

By on Tolling

France has become the latest country to be covered by the streamlined toll payment system tolltickets.

This means that with the purchase of a single toll box, holidaymakers can now seamlessly use the road network in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal – some of the top European travel destinations.

“France represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a great mobility experience,” says Quentin Couret, MDof tolltickets. “Because we believe mobility is a right for all, our intention is to bring an easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable mobility solution for all in Europe.”

The convenience extends beyond holidaymakers, as tolltickets also caters to B2B ecosystem such as entrepreneurs, transport companies and fleet managers. Utilizing cutting-edge contactless toll technology, tolltickets brings its comprehensive solution to professional fleets.

In addition to its toll services available in 15 countries, tolltickets is unveiling its brand-new web shop. This user-friendly platform serves as a comprehensive resource for all toll-related information, offering a sleek design and simplified navigation.

With just a few clicks, customers can access vital details about tolls, making their journey planning easier than ever before. To further enhance customer support, tolltickets has also enhanced its 24/7 telephone hotline, ensuring round-the-clock assistance whenever needed.

