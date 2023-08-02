France becomes part of tolltickets payment system

France has become the latest country to be covered by the streamlined toll payment system tolltickets.

This means that with the purchase of a single toll box, holidaymakers can now seamlessly use the road network in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal – some of the top European travel destinations.

“France represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a great mobility experience,” says Quentin Couret, MDof tolltickets. “Because we believe mobility is a right for all, our intention is to bring an easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable mobility solution for all in Europe.”

The convenience extends beyond holidaymakers, as tolltickets also caters to B2B ecosystem such as entrepreneurs, transport companies and fleet managers. Utilizing cutting-edge contactless toll technology, tolltickets brings its comprehensive solution to professional fleets.

In addition to its toll services available in 15 countries, tolltickets is unveiling its brand-new web shop. This user-friendly platform serves as a comprehensive resource for all toll-related information, offering a sleek design and simplified navigation.

With just a few clicks, customers can access vital details about tolls, making their journey planning easier than ever before. To further enhance customer support, tolltickets has also enhanced its 24/7 telephone hotline, ensuring round-the-clock assistance whenever needed.