Econolite acquires Western Pacific Signal

Econolite, part of Umovity, has announced the acquisition of its distribution partner, Western Pacific Signal, LLC (WPS).

This acquisition will allow Econolite to expand its One-Stop-Shop of ITS solutions while gaining a depth of talent with experienced technical sales and field support technicians in Western United States.

“In working with WPS over the years, I have seen firsthand how this company has earned their impeccable reputation for exceeding customer expectations through their deep expertise in ITS products, and their unwavering passion to make a positive difference in our industry,” says Mike McIntee, Econolite’s vice president of Western Sales. “I’m excited to work closely with the WPS team and continue to provide the industry with state-of-the-art ITS solutions and service.”

WPS, headquartered in San Leandro, California, was formed in 1997 and has maintained continued growth for over 25 years, serving the transportation management industry throughout the Western United States. WPS is a professional services provider, distributor, and integrator of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Adaptive Signal Control (ASC), Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), and Connected Vehicle (CV) systems.

“The acquisition allows WPS and Econolite to combine resources and improve efficiencies, which in turn helps us continue to deliver increased value to our customers,” remarks Don Shupp, president of WPS. “The incredible synergies between our two organizations will enable us to continue to innovate and deliver enhanced solutions and services to support the evolving needs of transportation agencies.”

In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.