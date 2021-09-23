StreetLight Data launches new Turning Movement Count Metrics

StreetLight Data, a provider of transportation analytics, has unveiled its new comprehensive Turning Movement Count (TMC) Metrics.

The new metrics complement StreetLight’s Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) Metric and aim to significantly affect traffic impact analyses, corridor studies, and signal optimization.

The new TMC Metrics not only cover most intersections, for any day of the year but also offer granularity with 15-minute traffic measurements. According to StreetLight, the results save endless hours of data collection and skip the sample-size challenges of manually collected 48-hour counts, while keeping workers safe.

TMC Metrics are delivered on-demand, in minutes, in exportable industry standard tables and intersection diagrams without time-consuming post-processing.

“With our TMC Metrics, we’ve added another incredibly efficient tool to help planners and engineers understand today’s dynamic local traffic landscape,” said Laura Schewel, CEO and co-founder of StreetLight Data. “Teams can spend their valuable time improving congestion instead of manually compiling results.”

Hanson, a consulting firm providing engineering and planning services, used StreetLight’s new TMC Metrics in Brownsville, Texas, to analyze turning movements and capacity of its 200 traffic signals during Covid-19, when obtaining traffic counts conventionally wasn’t feasible. To find about more about the project, watch here:

To read a whitepaper on StreetLight’s Turning Movement Counts solutions, click here.