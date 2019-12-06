Web-based parking management system requires no capital outlay

Canadian smart city technology company LocoMobi World Inc. has released a low-cost web-based vehicle access and parking management software system that requires no additional hardware, cameras or control equipment.

LocoMobi World’s vision for its new CondoPark-Lite product was to develop an affordable, safe and easy parking access control system for tenants and visitors of commercial and residential buildings, as well as gated communities, without the requirement of hefty capital equipment expenditures. CondoPark-Lite’s ‘Call When Here’ feature allows tenants and visitors to access the property by simply speed-dialling the gate/door call number from within their vehicle. Access will only be granted if the driver or visitor’s phone number is registered and active at the time they call.

CondoPark-Lite has been created to be the most cost-effective and reliable system for property managers and owners that wish to ensure the safety and security of their tenants and real estate. Hotels and universities could also benefit using such a simple and convenient system that interfaces with any existing access and control system they may have in place.

LocoMobi specialise in developing cloud-based parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. The company produces and distributes pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi provides a full line of products including Pay-On-Foot kiosks, Pay-On-Exit stations and barrier gates for commercial and residential facilities. The company’s cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

“The beauty of this management software is that the concierge staff and property managers are able to manage resident and visitor parking through online portal access. Tenants can also register their guests so there are no more lost or shared fobs or access keys,” said LocoMobi’s president, Grant Furlane. “Virtual validations are taken to another level. We see this as a service that can be added to any parking application as the next step in technology. With CondoPark-Lite, there are no cameras, major hardware, or apps to install, and no requirement for Bluetooth.”