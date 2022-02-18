Bosch Secure Truck Parking expands in Spain

Bosch Secure Truck Parking, which recently launched in southern Europe has announced seven new locations in Spain.

The biggest parking area with 120 parking spaces is in Aranjuez near the Spanish capital Madrid. Four other parking lots are in the northeast of Spain: in Pamplona, Tudela, Pedrola near Zaragoza and in Vitoria-Gasteiz. A further location is near Valladolid northwest of Madrid and near Seville in the southwest of Spain.

Whether in the vicinity of the French border, on the route to Portugal or Andalusia, all parking lots are located at important logistical interfaces in Spain’s freight traffic.

Bosch Secure Truck Parking provides technology-based security and service solutions for the logistics sector. The focus is on the digital booking platform for truck parking spaces, which allows freight forwarders and drivers to book and pay for parking spaces online. In addition, Bosch creates and implements secure and digital parking solutions across Europe, including video surveillance by the Bosch Monitoring Center.

“According to the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), Spain is one of the countries with a three-digit freight theft rate, which explains a high demand for parking spaces with security equipment”, says Carlos de Ubieta, business development manager for Bosch Service Solutions in Spain. “We are delighted to provide a total of 180 secure parking spaces with these new locations.”

All new parking areas meet high security standards: they are fenced, illuminated, equipped with surveillance cameras, and have access control and a 24-hour monitoring service. Furthermore, they all have sanitary facilities.

Forwarders and drivers can find out more about the available facilities on the Bosch Secure Truck Parking website or via a dedicated app. The portal can also see whether there are additional amenities such as accommodation or restaurants and shops. The website will soon also be available to truckers and drivers in Spanish.

Bosch Secure Truck Parking has around 90 parking areas throughout Europe. In addition to the booking platform, the company also advises on security and service solutions for the logistics industry. Depending on the requirements, when equipping sites, Bosch meets common European security certificates such as the certifications of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) or EU parking standards, developed by the European Commission.

“We plan to continue to grow in Europe. To make this possible, we are looking for cooperation partners in all European countries who want to rent out their parking spaces via our platform or make areas with suitable infrastructure usable as truck parking spaces”, explains Dr. Jan-Philipp Weers, head of Bosch Secure Truck Parking. “We can only tackle the problems in the European logistics industry together.”