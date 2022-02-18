AUDIO: How can transportation infrastructure enhance public health?

Traffic Technology Today
By on Audio, Infrastructure, Safety

How we develop our transportation systems has direct and lasting impacts on personal well-being. In this clip from the Thinking Transportation podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s associate research scientist Ben Ettelman explains how newly identified pathways can help agencies ensure goals for efficient mobility and robust public health are inextricably linked. To hear the whole episode log onto the the Thinking Transportation website or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Ben Ettelman works in TTI’s Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy, and Health (CARTHEEH). He uses a range of quantitative and qualitative methods to develop research that informs decision-making in transportation. Ben has more than 13 years of experience in transportation planning and research in policy, emissions, air quality, public health, transit, safety, public engagement and education. Prior to joining TTI, Ben was a public involvement planner for a consulting firm in Portland, Maine. Ben holds a M.S. in community and regional planning from The University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the American Planning Association and the International Association of Public Participation.

