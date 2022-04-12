Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»FHWA highlights US highway construction worker safety

FHWA highlights US highway construction worker safety

0
By on Safety, Workzones

During National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is drawing attention to the importance of protecting highway construction workers who will be undertaking more work under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Safety is the top priority for our Department, and thanks to the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our roads and bridges will be safer for everyone, including the construction crews hard at work repairing and replacing our nation’s infrastructure,” says deputy Federal Highway administrator Stephanie Pollack.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law guarantees US$5 billion for the new Safe Streets and Roads for All program and US$15.6 billion in total funding for FHWA’s Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise public awareness and urge drivers to help keep road crews safe. This year, FHWA is also reminding state and local governments of resources available to bolster safety programs.

“All of us need to drive safely to make sure that the men and women who fix our roads and bridges can go home safely to their families and loved ones after every work shift,” adds Pollack.

FHWA’s Work Zone Safety Grant Program continues under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. More than 122,000 field workers, and state, local and Tribal personnel have participated in nearly 4,300 courses to date.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts