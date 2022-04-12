FHWA highlights US highway construction worker safety

During National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is drawing attention to the importance of protecting highway construction workers who will be undertaking more work under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Safety is the top priority for our Department, and thanks to the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our roads and bridges will be safer for everyone, including the construction crews hard at work repairing and replacing our nation’s infrastructure,” says deputy Federal Highway administrator Stephanie Pollack.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law guarantees US$5 billion for the new Safe Streets and Roads for All program and US$15.6 billion in total funding for FHWA’s Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise public awareness and urge drivers to help keep road crews safe. This year, FHWA is also reminding state and local governments of resources available to bolster safety programs.

“All of us need to drive safely to make sure that the men and women who fix our roads and bridges can go home safely to their families and loved ones after every work shift,” adds Pollack.

FHWA’s Work Zone Safety Grant Program continues under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. More than 122,000 field workers, and state, local and Tribal personnel have participated in nearly 4,300 courses to date.