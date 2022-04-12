Optibus expands in North America with Trillium acquisition

Israel’s Optibus has acquired Trillium, a US SaaS provider of public transportation passenger information systems.

Portland, Oregon-based Trillium will become Optibus’ Global Center for Data Excellence and operate as an Optibus subsidiary. The acquired company brings its expertise in public transportation data feeds and a team of 25 data experts to Optibus.

The acquisition strengthens and diversifies Optibus’ mass transportation optimization capabilities and reinforces the company’s global expansion strategy. Optibus, an end-to-end, cloud-native solution for transportation planning, scheduling, rostering and operations powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and optimization algorithms, will now begin to take a consultative approach to challenges that need data aggregation and analysis.

Founded in 2007, Trillium built the first SaaS solution for General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) management. Today, Trillium’s products and services, including GTFS Manager, rider-focused websites, service alerts, interactive maps, and consulting services, are used by more than 350 transit operators and state and federal agencies across the US and Canada.

“Our acquisition of Trillium accelerates Optibus towards its vision of an all-encompassing, end-to-end software platform for daily transportation operations,” says Amos Haggiag, CEO and co-founder of Optibus.

“Open data systems are what drives public transport forward,” says Aaron Antrim, founder and CEO of Trillium. “By joining Optibus, Trillium will integrate its data-centric offerings into an end-to-end software platform for public transportation operations, enabling us to continue offering excellent support and consultancy to transit agencies and state and federal DoT customers in North America.”