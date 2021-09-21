Go-Ahead and Arup outline vision for sustainable transport hubs

UK public transport operator Go-Ahead Group has partnered with engineering and consulting firm Arup to publish a blueprint for sustainable mobility hubs, which aim to improve sustainability and connectivity between transport services across the UK.

The Future Mobility Hubs blueprint sees the better integration of public transport with walking, cycling, micro mobility and digital services, enabling quick and easy connections between sustainable modes of transport.

The blueprint uses a flexible framework for a network of interchanges that can be adapted to suit different cities, suburbs, and rural areas across the UK.

Services tailored to each location would enhance existing infrastructure such as bus stops, railways stations and park and ride facilities with options ranging from cycle storage, e-bikes and EV charging to improved lighting, amenities, and public realm.

Passengers waiting for a bus, for example, could benefit from solar powered lighting and heating, cycle storage and even co-working spaces.

Mark Anderson, Go-Ahead’s interim customer and commercial director, said, “Today we’re setting out a vision of what bus stops, and interchanges could look like in the future. For the UK to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, we need millions of people to switch from cars to public transport. We’ll only achieve that, as a country, if we think big, work closely with local authorities and come up with ideas to make travelling as attractive as possible.”

According to the Go-Ahead Group, the framework has been published as local authorities work toward an October deadline for Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIPs) – which will be submitted to bid for a share of £3 billion (US$4.1bn) of funding provided under Bus Back Better – the Government’s national bus service strategy. A number of Go-Ahead Group’s operating companies have identified potential locations for mobility hubs in submissions to local authorities.

Richard de Cani, Arup’s Global Planning Lead, added, “Currently transport options in our towns and cities can be fragmented. Mobility hubs could combine services to provide more integrated and convenient journey choices while reducing the carbon impact and helping us achieve our net zero ambitions.”