TIER Mobility launches e-scooters in Brussels and announces further growth plans

Shared micro-mobility provider TIER Mobility has announced that it has rolled out 2,000 e-scooters in Brussels, Belgium, providing citizens with an affordable and sustainable mobility solution. The news follows more than 175 successful launches worldwide for TIER.

In the long term, TIER wants to become a leading player in Belgium, with expansion into other major cities. Its ambition is to evolve toward the multimodal service, including e-bikes, which it already offers in many other European cities.

TIER currently has a fleet of more than 135,000 e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds in more than 175 cities in 19 countries. According to the company, its business model is “encouraging more and more road users to use other means of transport than the private car for short distances, especially in combination with public transport”. International figures show, for example, that 17.3% of trips by scooter serve as a replacement for a car trip.

TIER has developed its mobility solutions to be as safe as possible to minimize risk for the rider and other road users. “The TIER e-scooters are the safest on the market and really can’t be compared to the ones you saw at the beginning of the shared mobility economy,” said Jesper Vis, general manager for Benelux at TIER.

“On top of their general high-quality level, they have a double brake and extra visible front and rear light signals, and thanks to their large front wheel – the largest in the sector – they have increased driving stability. We have also contacted all of the Brussels municipalities, because we are one of the few players that will eventually be present in all 19 municipalities of the region, in order to meet their needs and challenges in terms of shared mobility as much as possible.”

Vis continued: “We look beyond purely reducing emissions when it comes to recharging, because emission reduction in production, operations and transport has also become a company standard. For example, we invested in e-cargo bicycles and electric delivery vans for our employees, who replace the empty batteries on site. This way, we don’t have to drive big polluting vans through the city to pick up shared vehicles for reloading in a warehouse. The fact that our e-scooters currently have the longest lifespan on the market also helps to reduce our carbon footprint. We also maximise the green energy supply in our warehouses and have a strict low-carbon travel policy for all employees. And finally, we set up a CO2 compensation policy to neutralise the rest of our emissions.”