Conduent wins three major new tolling contracts in New York

Conduent Transportation has been awarded three, eight-year contract renewals from the tolling authorities of New York to provide upgraded E-ZPass account management systems, as well as license plate identification solutions for the state’s Tolls by Mail program.

The contracts support the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Bridges and Tunnels, the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which, when combined, oversee the largest tolling operation in the United States.

As an industry leader, Conduent has been New York’s tolling solutions and services provider for nearly 30 years. The contract renewals, scheduled to begin in early 2024, include an 8-year base term plus two 2-year options. The total estimated value is approximately US$488 million.

“We’re honored that the New York Authorities have again placed their trust in our Conduent team to maintain their critical solution needs for reliable, accurate financial and account management systems. We are thrilled to extend our three-decades-long partnership with the state,” says Mark Brewer, president, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “This award represents confidence in our global strategy to deliver modern transportation solutions as we provide smart technologies to benefit the environment and create improved driving experiences for millions of travelers.”

Conduent will provide modernized transaction processing, account management and financial management systems, as well as integrated invoice mailing, payment processing, and license plate identification solutions and services for customers. Pending federal approval, it will also support the country’s first congestion pricing program when launched in New York City.

In addition, Conduent will continue to improve the customer experience with updates and enhancements to the authorities’ E-ZPass and Tolls By Mail websites and the Tolls NY mobile app. The app, which allows customers to easily make payments and manage their E-ZPass accounts from their smartphone, was recognized in October with the prestigious 2021 Toll Excellence President’s Award for Innovation from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA).

Conduent Transportation currently operates six of the 10 largest toll systems in the US, including systems in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York. The company is also modernizing and maintaining the Ohio Turnpike’s toll collection system , and it was recently selected by the Virginia Department of Transportation to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads region of the state. Last year, Conduent announced an expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe with a road usage charging contract from Highways England , now called National Highways.