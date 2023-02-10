Tier launches new, highly accurate micromobility parking solution

Traffic Technology Today
Tier Mobility has announced the roll-out of its most accurate parking validation solution yet, Tier AVPS (Advanced Vehicle Parking System), using its Fantasmo technology.

The system is the latest addition to TIER’s suite of parking validation solutions, and has been developed by combining the best of both the Google’s Visual Positioning System (VPS) and Tier’s in-house parking space surveying solution, developed by Fantasmo.

Designed to overcome the limitations of GPS-based solutions in dense urban environments by defining the exact parameters and geo-locations of mandatory parking zones, the technology offers unparalleled parking precision, ensuring 98% parking compliance.

It also supports improved flexibility in responding to changing urban planning needs with Tier Rangers able to quickly set up new virtual locations for parking bays with a high degree of accuracy.

The switch to Tier AVPS has already begun in London, Tel Aviv and Utrecht. Tier will analyse new markets on a case-by-case basis and will introduce AVPS where it provides the best solution to meet local needs.

“By combining Google VPS with our own parking space surveying technology, we are taking the next step in parking compliance by developing the most accurate parking validation solution yet,” says Kian Tahmasebi, product operations manager for Tier Mobility. “Parking compliance plays a key role in keeping both riders and pedestrians safe – and we will continue our efforts to provide the safest service possible to our customers and cities”.

