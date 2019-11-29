Multi-mode AI-based ALPR system selected for Los Angeles International Airport

The HTS Image Processing division of supply chain and artificial intelligence-based (AI) solutions provider OMNIQ Corp has been selected to deploy its AI-based ALPR (Automatic License Plate Recognition) system at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

For the LAX project, HTS will be deploying its new SeeCube cloud or on-premises-based security solution for Safe and Smart City applications. Launched in August this year, the AI-based SeeCube solution uses the company’s patented Visual Cortex algorithm, a revolutionary vehicle recognition system that combines vehicle make and colour recognition capabilities with license plate number identification technology. Extensively tested by law enforcement and homeland security organisations, the SeeCube system’s multiple recognition methodology can provide a dramatic improvement in public safety for crime and terror prevention by closing the dangerous loophole created by criminals changing license plates. Earlier this month, Quest Solution Inc. changed its corporate name to OMNIQ to better reflect its evolved business model, with its supply chain business continuing to be known as Quest Solution and its AI division remaining under the HTS brand.

“We are very proud to have once again been selected to deploy our ALPR systems at one of the largest airports in the world as part of the infrastructure expansion and upgrade of the traffic and parking management systems at LAX. The traffic and parking infrastructure will undergo major upgrades with the completion of the LAX People Mover project and the addition of the city’s rail connection to LAX,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “The People Mover project includes the commissioning of traffic control systems and new parking garages along the transit lines within the airport complex, and our technology has been selected to complement and support the operation of new parking and traffic initiatives.”

Lustgarten continued, “Our selection to be part of the parking and traffic management solution for this new area of the airport reaffirms our customer’s confidence in the HTS ALPR technology and solution. We believe that the selection of our systems for this large project will generate many new opportunities, including additional requests for us to renew equipment at existing facilities and eventually to deploy our new SeeCubed AI-based ALPR systems as part of the airport’s continued effort to improve traveller safety and enhance the experience of flying into and out of LAX.”